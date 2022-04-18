Mark Wahlberg Allegedly At War With Brother Donnie Over Wives’ Feud, Sketchy Source Says

Are Mark and Donnie Wahlberg feuding? One tabloid claims the famous brothers are at odds because their wives just can’t get along. Let’s check in on the Wahlberg brothers.

Wahlberg Brothers ‘Torn Apart By Their Wives’?

The most recent edition of the Globe reports Mark and Donnie Wahlberg no longer see much of each other because their wives absolutely despise each other. Donnie has been married to actress Jenny McCarthy since 2014, but sources say she never hit if off with Mark’s wife, Rhea Durham. “Rhea and Jenny’s personalities just don’t jibe. Rhea thinks Jenny is vulgar and a blabbermouth while Jenny thinks Rhea is a superficial snob,” an insider spills.

Apparently, Mark and Donnie’s relationship never quite recovered after the Father Stu actor failed to attend Donnie and McCarthy’s wedding. “Mark’s excuse for skipping the wedding was they were having a birthday party for one of their kids,” the tipster scoffs. “But everyone thinks the real reason is Rhea didn’t want to go and Mark wasn’t going to go without her.” So, Donnie has apparently decided to keep his distance from his brother.

“It’s also obvious to Donnie that Mark isn’t fond of Jenny either so, of course, he’s going to be overprotective,” the snitch whispers. “Donnie loves what he and Jenny have. She’s his soulmate and if other people can’t see that, it’s their problem.” But the brothers’ mutual friends hate to see how they’ve grown apart. “It’s sad to see the brothers put distance between them,” the source notes. “But it’s a lot better than having Jenny and Rhea turn the room ice cold if they have the misfortune to meet.”

Wahlberg Wives Waging War?

While we can’t say for sure how Jenny McCarthy and Rhea Durham feel about each other, we aren’t quite buying this story either. Ever since McCarthy married into the Wahlberg family, tabloids and gossip columns alike have speculated that she and Durham don’t get along—so they never really had a chance to prove them wrong. This same rumor has been spread time and time again over the years, and now it’s treated as an open secret.

But that’s the unfortunate snowballing effect of celebrity gossip: Once a rumor is out there, it never quite goes away. Tabloids will continue to dig it up, dust it off, and present it as new information. But we’re here to tell you that there’s just no substantial evidence to prove any tension between McCarthy and Durham. Sure, Mark and Durham didn’t make it to Donnie’s wedding. But they were sure to post a video with their whole family congratulating them on their big day and apologizing for not coming in person.

Are Mark And Donnie Wahlberg Close?

Then Donnie told People in 2020 that it wasn’t their wives that kept him and Mark apart, but rather their careers. “Obviously we’re brothers and partners in business and our relationship is fine, but it’s different,” he said. “We’ve grown so far apart, just through work and career and things that are important.”

But just last month, Donnie told Metro that he would love to make a movie with Mark. “I think as we get older, if the right opportunity comes up we would absolutely do something together.”

Family members often get pulled in separate directions through no fault of their own, and it seems like that’s what’s happened with Mark and Donnie. They aren’t camping on opposite sides of the country to keep their wives apart—they’ve just naturally drifted away from each other over the years. But one thing they seem to be in agreement on is that the love is still there.

More Feud Stories From The Tabloid

Of course, this isn’t the first time that the Globe has invented a feud between two celebrities. Back in 2020, the outlet claimed Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were fighting. Then the magazine claimed Aniston was also feuding with Lisa Kudrow. The publication also alleged Mark Harmon had a feud with Scott Bakula. And most recently, the outlet reported Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin had a dramatic falling out. Obviously, any rumors of tension make for a good story, whether there’s any truth to them or not.

Similar Stories From Suggest