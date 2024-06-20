Mark James, Grammy Winning Artist Behind Elvis and Willy Nelson Hits, Dies at 83

Grammy-winning songwriter Mark James died at the age of 83 in his Nashville home on Saturday. The cause of his death was not revealed, but his family shared a statement regarding his passing.

“Mark’s legacy and zest for life will live on in the hearts of those who loved him, and through his timeless lyrics and melodies that have been the soundtrack of lovers for generations,” they wrote. “He was a captivating storyteller who had the sweetest smile, the most infectious laugh and a twinkle in his eye that never dimmed.”

Born on Nov. 29, 1940, in Houston, Texas, Mark James’ given name was Francis Zambon. He changed his name, however, when he began performing guitar in public to appease Houston club owners. In 1959, James went on to release his first single, ‘Jive Note,’ before forming the Mark James Trio.

Mark also served in Vietnam, after which he relocated to Memphis and signed with a music publishing company. He went on to write the infamous song, “Hooked On a Feeling,” with B.J. Thomas. Additionally, he worked as a songwriter for Elvis Presley, helping create “Suspicious Minds,” which became Elvis’s last No. 1 hit before his passing.

In addition to winning a Grammy, Mark was also included on BMI’s list of the Songwriters of the Century in 2000, as well as the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame, the New York Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Fans Pay Tribute to Mark James

Many fans shared their condolences on X (formerly Twitter.)

“So sad to hear about the passing of Mark James!” one person wrote. “His music will live on forever. Rest in peace. 🎵”

“All great Karaoke songs,” another said of Mark’s lyrical masterpieces. “‘suspicious minds’ (cause my uncle is a huge Elvis fan) is my go to. I always fling my hat across the room. “Don’tchu know we’re caught in a trap, I can’t walk out…”

Mark is survived by his wife, Karen, his daughters, Sammie and Dana, and his grandchildren.