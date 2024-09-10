Mark Hamill Posts Touching James Earl Jones Tribute: ‘Rip Dad’

Legendary actor James Earl Jones passed away on September 9. He was 93 years old.

Jones gave life to several iconic characters. He was the voice of Mufasa in The Lion King. He also had major roles in big-screen classics like Field of Dreams and Conan the Barbarian. But perhaps his most notable role is as the role of Darth Vader in the Star Wars movies.

Mark Hamill played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars series. After receiving the news about Jones’ death, Hamels penned a heart-warming tribute to his “dad”

Mark Hamill Pens Tribute to James Earl Jones

“Rip Dad,” Hamels tweeted.

In the Star Wars series, it is ultimately revealed that Luke Skywalker is the son of Darth Vader, hence why Hamill called Jones “dad.” Jones’ Vader also delivered the news to Hamels with one of the most iconic lines in movie history where he says “Luke, I am your father.”

Disney CEO Pays Homage to Late Actor

Following the news of Jones’ passing tributes began to pour in for the late actor. Disney CEO Bob Igor paid homage to the late actor and the impact that he left on the film industry.

“From the gentle wisdom of Mufasa to the menacing threat of Darth Vader, James Earl Jones gave voice to some of the greatest characters in cinema history,” Igor said.

“A celebrated stage actor with nearly 200 film and television credits to his name, the stories he brought to life with a uniquely commanding presence and a true richness of spirit have left an indelible mark on generations of audiences. On behalf of all of us at Disney, we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”