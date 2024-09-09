James Earl Jones, ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ Icon, Dead at 93

James Earl Jones, the beloved actor who voiced Darth Vader in Star Wars and starred in Field of Dreams, has died. He was 93 years old.

Jones passed away at his home in Dutchess County, NY on the morning of September 9. His reps confirmed the news of his passing to Deadline. No cause of death is available at this time.

RIP to the GOAT, James Earl Jones pic.twitter.com/OuzdNqudFJ — Meredith Loftus (@MeredithLoftus) September 9, 2024

Beloved Actor James Earl Jones Dies at 93

Jones notably starred as Mufasa in The Lion King animated film in 1994 and the hybrid/live-action film in 2019. Other credits include Conan the Barbarian (1982), Coming to America (1988), and The Hunt for Red October (1990). He also appeared in The Sandlot (1990), Patriot Games (1992), and Sneakers (1992).

Jones was nominated for a Lead Actor Oscar for his role in The Great White Hope (1971). He was also given an honorary Oscar at the 2012 ceremony. Jones won 2 Emmys in 1991. He grabbed Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Gabirel’s Fire and Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special for Heat Wave.

The voice behind cinema’s greatest villain.



Rest In Peace James Earl Jones (1931 – 2024) pic.twitter.com/O9k2H8aIFL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 9, 2024

Fans React to Passing of Jones

As soon as the news of Jones’ passing hit the internet, tributes from fans quickly flowed in.

“Rest in peace, James Earl Jones,” one fan posted on X. “One of the most powerful, evocative, emotional voices in cinema history. This is the first scene that came to mind, it’s one of my favorites of all time.”

“James Earl Jones has sadly passed away at the age of 93. May the Force be with the man behind the iconic voice of Darth Vader,” another added.

“James Earl Jones… there will never be another of his particular combination of graces,” actor Levar Burton wrote.