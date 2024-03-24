Mark Consuelos Smirks With Pride After Kelly Ripa Admits He Kept Her ‘Awake All Night’

Kelly Ripa playfully called out Mark Consuelos on live TV recently for being the reason she had a sleepless night.

On Live with Kelly and Mark last Wednesday, Consuelos couldn’t contain his admiration for his wife and co-host, showering her with praise for her beauty. Ripa jokingly cautioned viewers that his compliments might not be entirely heartfelt.

“You’re so sweet, you’re very kind. He is making it up to me, because Mark kept me awake all night last night,” she admitted. The crowd burst into a symphony of “ahhs” as Consuelos dramatically slammed the table, grinning like a mischievous mastermind.

Consuelos responded to the audience’s reaction by leaning back, flexing his biceps, and flashing a salacious smirk, all while the crowd continued to cheer him on.

Meanwhile, Ripa appeared less than impressed and responded with a head shake. “No, no, it’s not that, it’s not what you think, it’s not what you think,” she insisted.

Ripa explained that she struggled to sleep as her husband was quite vocal and produced a multitude of sounds with his snoring the previous night. “A lot of snoring, so I put in my noise-canceling headphones,” she told the audience.

Regrettably, Ripa remained unable to drift off to sleep despite listening to Keith Morrison’s “Dateline NBC” podcast. “I couldn’t hear Keith Morrison over the snoring, so I started jostling you, and jiggling you, and some light kicking and some light slamming on the bed next to you, and you would not, could not [stop],” she recalled.

Mark Consuelos took Kelly Ripa’s teasing in stride and quipped that maybe he was in his death throes. “You were not!” Ripa insisted through laughter.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa Are Approaching 30 Years of Marriage

Consuelos, aged 52, and Ripa, aged 53, secretly wed at the Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996. The couple, blessed with sons Michael (26), Joaquin (21), and daughter Lola (22), will mark their 28th wedding anniversary this year.

Ripa and Consuelos have already commemorated their forthcoming relationship milestone by revisiting their wedding venue. In February, the couple recreated their wedding photos.

The couple’s story began in 1995 when Consuelos and Ripa met during a screen test for All My Children. The spark between them was immediate, leading to Consuelos being cast as Ripa’s on-screen love interest.

Their professional connection soon blossomed into a real-life romance. In less than a year, they tied the knot in Las Vegas.