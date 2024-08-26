Mariah Carey’s Mother and Sister Tragically Die on Same Day

Patricia and Alison – the mother and sister of singer Mariah Carey – were pronounced dead this past weekend. The Grammy-winning artist revealed the news in a statement to the press.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” Carey said in the statement.

“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

No additional information has been provided since the announcement.

Mariah Carey Gets Candid on Her Family

Carey has not been shy about her estranged relationship with her mother in the past. She illustrated their history in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

“Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities,” she wrote. “It’s never been only black-and-white — it’s been a whole rainbow of emotions.”

She added, “Our relationship is a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration, and disappointment. A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother’s.”

Carey still took time to honor her mother in the dedications of her memoir, writing, “And to Pat, my mother, who, through it all, I do believe actually did the best she could. I will love you the best I can, always.”

Carey also had a rocky relationship with her sister Alison, recently describing her on Oprah Winfrey’s Apple TV+ interview series as “troubled” and “traumatized.”

In her memoir, she claimed her sister abused her as a child, alleging that Alison burned her by throwing boiling tea on her and drugged her with Valium when she was 12. Alison sued her sister over the accusations back in 2021.