Margot Robbie Thinks People Are ‘Sick’ of Watching Her on Screen

Although she’s making headlines for her leading role in Barbie, Margot Robbie says she believes people are sick of watching her on the big screen.

During a recent interview with Deadline, Robbie reflected on the possibility of taking a break from acting for the sake of others. “I also think everyone’s probably sick of the sight of me for now,” she explained. “I should probably disappear from screens for a while. Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, ‘Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We’re over it.’

Margot Robbie admitted that she doesn’t know what she’ll do next, but she hopes it’s a little while away. However, she has some idea of what she wants to do. “I really do want to direct. I’ve felt like I wanted to direct for about the last seven years. But I’ve always seen it as a privilege, not a right. I’ve been slowly working towards the feeling that I’ve earned the right to direct, and I feel I’m getting close to that feeling now.”

But she knows that while she’s been fortunate to work with many amazing directors, she knows that directing is hard. “Often, when something comes to me, it’s like, “Wouldn’t it be great to act in that so I can watch them direct?” It’s funny how many directors ask me about the people I’ve worked with.”

Despite being hesitant about directing, Margot Robbie said she’ll eventually take the chance. “But I definitely have that itch, and it’s growing too strong. I don’t know how much longer I’ll be able to hold off.”

Margot Robbie Talks About ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Prequel

Along with discussing a potential acting break and directorial debut, Margot Robbie spoke about the Ocean’s Eleven prequel.

“Well, that’s still in development,” she explained. “Word got out about that; we didn’t realize anything it’s way too soon, to be honest. Whether it winds up being the next thing, I don’t know. I don’t think so.”

Margot Robbie then described it as a big project to put together. “There are certain logistical things that we have to time it around.”

Robbie then said for a company, she and her crew have a film with Olivia Wilde, called Naughty. She said the project is moving pretty quickly. “I’m not acting in it,” she confirmed. “Just producing.”

She then added she has a couple of TV things that should go this year too. “And for me as an actor, I love acting in things that I’m not a producer on, so I’m looking at a couple of things but there’s nothing concrete yet.”