Margot Robbie Gives Birth to Her and Husband Tom Ackerley’s First Baby

According to multiple sources, Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley have recently welcomed their new baby boy into the world.

The Daily Mail reports that the news began to spread after Robbie’s husband was seen out shopping for baby supplies just a few days ago. Although the public has found out about the couple’s new baby, Margot actually gave birth about two weeks ago on October 17th.

Ackerley, an English film producer, was spotted buying a box of Coterie diapers, along with cigars and a bottle of wine. Prior to this sighting, the Barbie actress was last photographed in public just four days before going into labor. Family and friends remained quiet following the baby’s arrival, allowing the couple to enjoy their privacy.

Margot was first seen sporting her baby bump back in July. Following that, the couple was photographed on several other occasions, including Wimbledon and their Sardinia vacation.

After the Hollywood couple’s news got out People spoke with a source about Robbie’s pregnancy. The source said that they have “wanted to start a family for quite some time.”

The insider added, “Family means a lot to both of them and they knew early on in their relationship being parents was something they really wanted.

Where It All Started

Margot and Tom met back in 2013 while working on the set of the film Suit Francaise. At the time, Robbie starred in the World War II drama as Celine Joseph. Ackerley, on the other hand, worked as an assistant director.

The two made it official in 2016 and have been happily married ever since. The couple now frequently work together, collaborating on projects as co-producers. They even started up their own production company called LuckyChap Entertainment.

Prior to their relationship, Robbie referred to herself as “the ultimate single gal.” The actress admitted to Vogue that the “the idea of relationships made me want to vomit.”

She then spoke of Ackerley saying, “And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot.”

She sweetly added, “Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him. And then it happened, and I was like, of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.”