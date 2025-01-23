Maren Morris Soaks up Sun on Mexican Vacation

While enjoying a much-needed break from her busy schedule, Maren Morris soaked up the sun during a recent Mexican vacation.

The singer and songwriter took to Instagram to share snapshots of her recent trip. “The Texans head to Mexico,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Among the photos were those of Morris hanging out with friends, drinking out of a coconut, and reading Fourth Wing on the beach.

The sunny getaway occurred just days after Morris appeared at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. The singer was nominated for the Best Original Song category for her single “Kiss the Sky,” which appeared in the 2024 animated film The Wild Robot.

While speaking to Vogue last month, Morris talked about the nomination and how much it meant to her.

“There’s this whole awards season that I’ve never been a part of,” she explained. “I’ve only done music awards, so this is very new for me. I feel like just every day my breath is taken away with being a part of this film because animated films take so long to make that when they’re in theaters, you’re like, ‘Oh, wow, this finally came to fruition!”

She also credited composure and pianist Kris Bowers for his part in writing the single.

“The score that Kris Bowers wrote is so timeless and one of those iconic, memorable pieces of music that we will be studying for decades to come. This is just one of those [projects] that is just embedded in you forever.”

Maren Morris Says Her Son Haynes Loves Her Golden Globe-nominated Single

Meanwhile, Maren Morris further pointed out that she enjoysong with her 4-year-old son, Hayes.

“I can’t speak for [my son] Hayes, he’s 4 years old, but I feel like it could be one of those for him,” she said. “I get to share it with him, a song that I wrote, inspired by him. My gift truly already happened. It was seeing the movie in theaters with my son, and him knowing that was my voice. That’s why I signed onto the project. I guess I’ve got to get a dress.”

Along with speaking about the Golden Globe nomination, Morris reflected on being outspoken about her personal beliefs.

“Any time you’re challenging your own comforts or biases, just taking a look under the hood, it’s scary,” she noted. “Because you feel like your entire worldview is going to be shaken to its core. There’s definitely a stress of that. What’s kept me going is the community of people that I’ve found through that work.”

Morris said she wants to set an example for Haynes, who is growing up more privileged than she did.

“There’s just so much I had to build for myself while also learning of the privilege I have as a white woman in a space of country music,” she added. “Where only a few of us women are let in at a time, and even fewer for women of color. Once you wake up to that fact, you can’t shut your eyes again.”