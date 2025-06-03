Maren Morris Nearly Bares All to Pose in Lemon Pile for ‘lemonade’ Music Video

Maren Morris dropped her new album D R E A M S I C L E last month, and a recent video in support of it is leaving folks thirsty.

Videos by Suggest

In a playful nod to 1999’s American Beauty, where Mena Suvari lounged nude in a sea of rose petals, official music video for the standout track “lemonade” puts Morris in a similarly cheeky pose—only this time, she’s trading roses for lemons, with just enough citrus to keep things PG(ish).

Morris took to Instagram to explain her thoughts on the track, along with several images and clips from the video.

“We wrote “lemonade” on a day I was feeling really off,” wrote alongside a post about the single and video. “Every cell of my being wanted to stay in bed that morning, turn off my phone, and escape into a marathon of “Parks & Recreation” until I felt social again. However, I didn’t want to let anyone down, so I drove to my write. How we achieved something so darkly fun that session still shocks me years later. Sometimes, even when you feel you can’t produce anything cool or pretend to be okay, don’t cancel your writing that day. show up for your friends, for the creative muse, for yourself… then go back into your healing hole until you feel like emerging again.

“It’s why I wanted to kick this entire record off with this song,” she continued. “It’s defiantly optimistic, spicy, and it sets the stage for the rest of the album’s mood. Yes, it’s a b***h turning coal into diamonds, lemons into lemonade, and benefitting every doubt, but my goodness, can we still do so despite the insurmountable odds.”

Maren Morris Fans Rush to Cheer (and Jeer) ‘lemonade’ Music Video

Of course, fans flooded the comments over the song and imagery.

“This album sounds to me like classic Maren Morris,” one candid fan gushed.”The Maren that got me through college and the passing of my papa. I’m so proud of you and obsessed with this album,” they added.

“Damn I really love this whole record,” another fan wrote. “So much growth, old Maren meeting new Maren. Can’t wait for the tour!”

However, a few onlookers couldn’t help but clutch their pearls over one element from the video. It features Morris lighting up.

“Great..except for the smoking. Why? I thought we were past this,” one fan bemoaned.

“Can we move past the cigarette?” a second top comment read. “That’s not attractive. Bad influence. Smoke a joint like normal people,” they joked.