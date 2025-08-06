Man’s Girlfriend Got Protective Order Against Him. Weeks Later, Both Are Dead In Murder-Suicide

Alanna Singleton, a 54-year-old Louisiana woman, got a protective order against her boyfriend, Paul Varnado, also 54. Less than two months later, however, both are dead after Varnado killed Singleton and then took his own life, according to the police.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by WAFB, citing the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Sunday, August 3. At a home near Arleen Avenue and Watson Drive, at around 9:40 a.m., authorities believe Varnado shot and killed Singleton. Then, he took his own life.

At the time of the murder-suicide, a protective order was still in effect, obtained by Singleton against Varnado.

Back on June 24, according to WBRZ, Varnado was arrested on domestic abuse battery charges. He allegedly threw Singleton down a flight of stairs. Court documents cited by the outlet detailed that a fight between the two had broken out after Varnado allegedly accused Singleton of having his car keys and cellphone.

A cited arrest affidavit detailed that Singleton was bleeding and suffered bruises as a result.

Paul Varnado was released after signing a new protective order. It required him to stay at least 100 yards away from Singleton.

However, this was not the first time an order had been filed against Varnado. As reported by WAFB, a temporary restraining order was issued on March 19. It, however, was dismissed on May 14.

Domestic Abuse Retaliation

Domestic Shelters, cited by PEOPLE, detailed how domestic abusers can escalate the violence inflicted on their victims after protective orders are issued. Sometimes, this could lead to deadly results.

“It’s a very dangerous time when a woman wants to leave, whether or not there’s an order in place,” former domestic violence prosecutor and attorney Abdula Greene said. “Now the aggressor sees they don’t have the control and oftentimes they want to take the control back.”

The site lists several factors that may lead to homicide during an abusive relationship. These include access to firearms, threats of suicide, recent separation, history of strangulation or stalking, and coercive control, among others.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.