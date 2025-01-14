mandy-moore-and-her-family-are-staying-with-a-major-celeb-couple-amid-the-los-angeles-wildfires

Just after her Los Angeles-area home was destroyed by one of the wildfires, Mandy Moore and her family are staying with a fellow celebrity following the natural disaster.

In a post on Instagram, Moore’s brother-in-law, Griffin Goldman, revealed that Hilary Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, have taken in his family as well as Moore’s family. Moore’s brother-in-law lost his home just weeks before his wife was set to give birth to their first child.

“Our dear friends [Matthew Koma] and [Hilary Duff] thought it wise to set up a GoFundMe for us to help with everything moving forward,” Griffin wrote in a recent Instagram post. “Not to mention they are currently housing my brother’s family. They’ve taken care of my entire family from the moment this began. I will never be able to thank them adequately. This is the kindest act any human could do for another. They are the most beautiful, selfless people we’ve ever known.”

Thousands of people in and around Los Angeles were forced to evacuate after three wildfires erupted Jan. 7. Moore revealed that her home in Altadena was completely devastated by the Eaton Fire.

Although one of the wildfires, the Hurst Fire, has been mostly contained, the Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire are still continuing to spread. Another wildfire, the Auto Fire, has also erupted in Ventura County.

Mandy Moore’s Brother-in-Law Reflects on His Wildfire Losses

Meanwhile, Moore’s brother-in-law continued to reflect on his own wildfire losses.

“It’s impossible to express how much we’re feeling right now,” he wrote. “We’ve lost everything. 8 years of memories made in our house. 20 years of gear.”

Goldman also pointed out that his wife “poured her heart and soul” into making their home a “literal piece of paradise.”

“We often would say to each other, ‘I want to live together in this house for the rest of our lives,'” he shared. “We had convinced our whole family and closest friends to join us in Altadena. Our parents were around the corner. They lost their house as well.”

Griffin described the situation as “so overwhelming” but said it is “equally overwhelming” to experience the love and generosity he and his wife have received.

“I’ve never been so moved in my life. We are completely blown away,” he added. “I can’t talk or think about it without crying,” he wrote. “Like I said, there aren’t words to describe how I feel. I’m doing my best. You all have completely changed what the picture of our future in Los Angeles looks like.”