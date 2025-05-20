Man Who Killed Beloved FDNY Paramedic Learns His Fate In Court

Almost three years after brutally stabbing FDNY paramedic Alison Russo, 61, to death, Peter Zisopoulos has been found guilty of second-degree murder and weapon possession. He now faces 25 years to life in prison once he is sentenced in June.

According to the New York Post, Zisopoulos randomly attacked Russo in broad daylight on September 29, 2022. She was on her lunch break and near her Astoria stationhouse. After rushing her after exiting his apartment, he managed to pin Russo to the ground. Using a serrated knife, the man viciously stabbed Russo 20 times, hitting her lungs, liver, and heart, as per the outlet, killing her.

Following the attack, and after chasing away a bystander who tried to help, Zisopoulos returned to the apartment he had left just moments before. Following a standoff with police, Zisopoulos was arrested. The murder weapon was found in his pocket and tested positive for both his and Russo’s DNA.

Ever since his arrest, and especially during his trial, Zisopoulos delivered inconsistent responses and alibis. As per the Post, he claimed in a 2023 interview that he had been watching Star Wars at the time of the attack. He also claimed that he had been “photoshopped” to appear as if he were the one responsible for Russo’s death.

Despite his conflicting responses, a jury found Peter Zisopoulos guilty of second-degree murder and weapon possession after deliberating for less than an hour on Monday, May 19. He now faces a sentence of 25 to life in prison, which will be handed down on June 30.

Closure

For Russo’s family, the conviction brings peace to three years of pain and mourning. For Craig Fuoco, Russo’s brother, the jury’s decision brought closure to his family.

“Nothing can erase the pain. Alison’s missed every day,” Fuoco said. “We’re ready to start healing and keep Alison’s memory alive. [I’m] happy that I think justice was done. Happy to start to move forward. But Alison will continue to be missed. It’s continuing to be difficult to move on, but we’ll find a way.”

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz issued a statement. She spoke highly of FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo, who was 61 years old at the time of her death.

“Alison Russo was a long-time public servant who cared deeply for the people of New York,” Katz said. “Our city is still in mourning for a woman who saved countless lives as a member of the FDNY EMS and as a volunteer with her local ambulance company on Long Island.”

“I hope this conviction brings Alison’s family, friends and coworkers solace as we continue to grieve her loss.”

Similarly, FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker issued a statement following Zisopoulos’s conviction.

“I pray her family and those who loved her get some sense of closure from this,” Tucker said. “Russo was a hero and continues to be a source of inspiration and strength to her colleagues and to this Department.”

According to CBS News, Russo was not only a 25-year FDNY veteran, but she was also a 9/11 first responder. In alignment with her heroic career, she was posthumously promoted to captain. She is survived by her daughter, parents, and her younger brother, as per the outlet.