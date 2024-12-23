Man Says He ‘Accidentally’ Fatally Stabbed His Dad 50 Times

A Missouri man has been arrested after he “accidentally” stabbed his 75-year-old father 50 times.

According to court documents obtained People, Jeffrey Goedde, 41, was placed behind bars at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Hillsboro, Missouri, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, after telling law enforcement officials, “I made a mistake. I committed a crime, and I want to turn myself in.”

In a complaint filed by officials the next day, it was revealed the autopsy conducted on Jeffrey’s father, Edward Goedde, showed he had been stabbed “approximately 50” times. He also suffered “broken bones, strangulation, and blunt force trauma to head, face, and back.”

The complaint also stated that Jeffrey told officials his father “was unconscious in the kitchen.” He was also “bleeding from his face and back” after being struck by weapons.

The man further revealed he “may have used a kitchen knife” on his father. However, he couldn’t remember.

While conducting a welfare check, Manchester officers noticed a strong smell of bleach as they approached the father and son’s home. The residence is located in the 100 block of Baxter Heights.

Responding officers entered the residence through a basement window. They were also told by Jeffrey he “knows he was not free to leave because he accidentally killed someone.”

A kitchen knife was discovered in a trash can near Edward’s body in the kitchen.

Man Charged With First-Degree Murder, Armed Criminal Action After ‘Accidentally’ Stabbing His Father

Following the search, Jeffrey requested an attorney and refused to answer any more questions about his father being “accidentally” stabbed. He is currently being held at the St. Louis County jail without bond. He has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Jeffrey’s preliminary hearing in court is scheduled for Jan. 16.

In the charges descriptions, it was alleged in the complaint that Jeffrey violated Section 656.020, RSMo, committing the class A felony of murder in the first degree, punishable upon conviction. The complaint alleged that Jeffrey, after deliberation, knowingly caused the death of his father, Edward, by stabbing and striking him.

For the armed criminal action charge (a class U felony), the complaint alleged that Jeffrey violated Section 571.015, RSMo, committed the felony of armed criminal action, punishable upon conviction under Section (571.015.1) (571.015.2), and (571.015.3).

According to FirstAlert4, Jeffrey is one of two men accused of killing their fathers in separate incidents in St. Louis County on Dec. 18. In Overland, a 29-year-old man was arrested after he fatally shot his father. However, he was released from custody the next day, with no charges against him filed.