man-mauled-to-death-by-his-own-three-dogs-at-crowded-playground

A man was mauled to death by his own dogs on a San Diego, California, playground Friday, despite efforts from bystanders to help.

Videos by Suggest

Around noon on Friday, San Diego police began receiving reports of a dog attack at Mesa Viking Neighborhood Park. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered three “XL bullies” viciously mauling the defenseless pet owner, per KTLA.

One eyewitness felt the impressive show of police force was to apprehend a violent criminal.

“I just saw they had something trapped in the weeds over here. I thought it was a person at first because they were talking about setting up a perimeter,” park neighbor Steve Marto told the outlet. “They were big, like XL bullies, just massive muscle.”

As the dogs continued their attack, bystanders stepped in, using shovels and a golf club in an attempt to fend them off. Eventually, police were forced to intervene, deploying tasers to subdue the animals. Two of the dogs were successfully restrained, while a third managed to escape into the nearby neighborhood.

Ericson Elementary School went into lockdown until the animal was captured after it was discovered at its home.

“The officer was able to break up the dogs. They fled, and the injured male was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries,” police explained to the outlet.

The three “XL bullies,” similar to the one pictured here, were later euthanized. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The man later died from his injuries at the hospital. The San Diego County Department of Medical Examiner confirmed to NBC7 on Sunday that the owner has been identified as 26-year-old Pedro Luis Ortega. A second good Samaritan who intervened is now recovering from severe bite wounds.

Meanwhile, a child with him at the playground was not harmed in the attack.

The ‘XL Bully’ Dogs Were Later Euthanized Following the Brutal Mauling

Due to a mandatory bite quarantine, the dogs were placed under the care of the San Diego Humane Society. A spokesperson confirmed that, following an ongoing investigation, a decision was made to euthanize all three of the victim’s dogs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, an average of 43 people nationwide lose their lives to dog bites and attacks each year. Humane Law Enforcement officers stress the need for proper training and socialization to avoid tragedies like this.

“Every dog has its own temperament depending on its upbringing,” Humane Law Enforcement’s Sgt. Susie Blackburn explained to NBC7. “Honestly, it’s probably why we’re drawn to the creatures so much. We find one that links to our personality. But, just like humans, they’re [all] different.”