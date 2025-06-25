Man Killed Parents, 2 Dogs, Shot Deputy In Face, And Turned The Gun On Himself In Leon County, Texas

A 38-year-old Texas man, James Scott Grigory, is believed to have killed his parents and two dogs across two Texas counties. After shooting a deputy in the face during a standoff with police, Grigory took his own life by turning the gun on himself.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), the incident occurred on June 21, 2025. A call was placed to the LCSO about a “suicidal subject,” Grigory, who alleged that he had killed his parents.

As a result, LCSO deputies and a Department of Public Safety Trooper arrived at a County Road residence in Normangee, Texas. While attempting to conduct a welfare check, deputies made contact with someone at the residence, Grigory.

Grigory, as per the LCSO, opened fire and struck a deputy once in the face and once in the arm. The deputy was airlifted to a hospital via a helicopter. At the same time, citizens were instructed in a reverse 911 call to take shelter.

Bodies Discovered

While a SWAT team arrived at the scene, a welfare check was conducted at a Harris County residence, given Grigory’s claims. Inside, his mother was found dead. She had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Eventually, the SWAT team was able to enter the Leon County residence. They found Grigory’s father dead alongside two dogs. They had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. Additionally, James Scott Grigory was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“An investigation into the Leon County incident is being conducted by the Texas Rangers,” the LCSO added. “Further details will be released as they become available, while protecting the integrity of the investigation.”

The LCSO extended its condolences to the people affected by the tragic and violent incident. Additionally, the sheriff’s office confirmed that the LCSO deputy who was shot was in stable condition and awaiting surgery as of June 22.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called the incident a “very tragic situation all around.”

“We’re going to have to piece it all together and see what may have transpired,” Gonzalez added, as per KHOU. “Condolences go out to any other living family members and to this community as well.”