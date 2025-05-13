Father Suspected Of Shooting Family Dead, Including 7-Month-Old, Before Taking His Own Life

Nicholas Olson-Hartley, a 27-year-old Montana man, is suspected of killing his whole family, including his 7-month-old baby and 6-year-old child, before taking his own life. Reportedly, Olson-Hartley called 911 after allegedly committing the murders. After hanging up the phone, he died by suicide.

According to a Kalispell Police Department (KPD) release obtained by PEOPLE, the incident took place on Sunday, May 11. At around 6 a.m., police officers arrived at a residence after receiving a 911 call from Olson-Hartley. Allegedly, the father made “multiple concerning statements to dispatch” moments before ending the call.

As per NBC News, police arrived at a Silverbrook Estates home and found the whole family dead. They all had suffered from gunshot wounds, as per Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio.

Police identified Nicholas Olson-Hartley as the shooter who, after shooting his wife, Katie Olson-Hartley, 27, then proceeded to do the same with his children, a 7-month-old and a six-year-old, reportedly both girls.

Ongoing Investigation

According to investigators, after Olson-Hartley shot his family dead, he dialed 911. The exact content of the “concerning statements” he made to dispatch is still unknown. However, as per Chief Venzio, it appears that Olson-Hartley took his own life after he hung up the call.

The incident remains under investigation, according to Venzio.

The Silverbrook Estates community developer, Westcraft Homes, shared a statement on Monday.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent tragic loss of one of our Silverbrook families,” the statement read. “Our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences go out to all who are grieving — especially the extended family, neighbors, and friends affected by this unimaginable tragedy.”

“Let us honor the lives lost by fostering kindness, reaching out, and lifting one another up. Let us support, listen, and show compassion. Together, we can help by choosing compassion and knowledge.”

This incident took place exactly one day after Nebraska deputies discovered the bodies of the Koch family on Saturday, May 10. Jeremy Koch, 42, the father, reportedly killed his wife, Bailey, 41, and his two sons, Hudson and Asher, 18 and 16, respectively, by stabbing them to death. He would then similarly take his own life.

Reportedly, Koch had been struggling with mental health issues and had attempted to take his own life multiple times throughout the years.