Man Hides In Planet Fitness Tanning Bed After Allegedly Starting Fire

After a naked Florida man allegedly ignited a fire at a Planet Fitness and tried hiding from the police inside a tanning bed. Not only that, but this man climbed through the ceiling and sprinted in buff around the building.

Police Found Naked Man Hiding In Tanning Bed After Starting Fire In Planet Fitness

This wild rampage happened just before midnight on July 19 at a Planet Fitness on South Tamiami Trail, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. They shared this information in a Facebook post alongside bodycam footage.

25-year-old Henrry Antunez-Avarado began acting “erratically” after gym staff asked him to leave. They were closing up the gym, but Henrry seemingly didn’t want to leave. Surveillance footage captured the man running naked throughout the building.

“At one point, Antunez-Avarado climbed into the ceiling, knocking down several tiles throughout the building,” it said. By the time deputies arrived on the scene, they eventually found him inside a tanning bed.

Henrry wasn’t looking for a change of skin color. Rather, he thought it was the perfect hiding spot from police. The bodycam footage shared showed officers searching high and low for the naked man.

“It definitely looks like he is trying to get into the roof,” said one officer in the video. “Multiple locker rooms with him tearing out tile.” Another one commented that they thought he was in the roof at that moment.

Eventually, a police dog began whining toward a closed door of a tanning room. A deputy pushed open the door, gun aimed forward in caution. “Right there, right there,” the officer repeated after spotting him inside the closed tanning bed.

Another officer said, “Let me see your hands” as Henrry pushed out his arms in surrender. “Come out now!” One of them shouted at the naked gym-goer.

In the following clip, police pinned the man down to handcuff him, still in his birthday suit. Before taking him away to the station, officers gave the man a towel to wrap around him.

The authorities charged Henrry with indecent exposure, arson, criminal mischief, and providing false identification to law enforcement. These hadn’t been the only crimes this man committed. Police revealed that Henrry was convicted in 2023 for attempted burglary, trespassing, and loitering.