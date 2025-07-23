Florida Couple Accused Of Leaving Infant Child In Car To Have A Drink At Palm Coast Bar

A married Florida couple, Clarisse and Norman Finnegan, 28 and 60, respectively, are accused of leaving their infant child in their unlocked and running car to go have a drink at a Palm Coast bar.

According to a news release issued by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), the incident occurred on Friday, July 18. At around 10:00 p.m., the FCSO received a report of an infant being left by himself in a vehicle outside a Palm Coast bar.

Upon arrival, deputies found the infant boy sleeping in his car seat. The vehicle had been left running and was left unlocked. Additionally, the keys were in the ignition, and the boy’s car seat was improperly secured in the back seat.

While assessing the infant, Carisse approached the vehicle, as per the release. She told deputies at the time that she was the owner of the vehicle. Her husband, Norman, was inside the bar. The man was escorted out of the bar and was detained for questioning.

A witness allegedly told deputies that she had noticed the vehicle at around 10:00 p.m. Then, at 10:15 p.m., Normal had allegedly exited the bar to check on the vehicle, later reentering the bar.

Conflicting Statements

Clarisse allegedly explained to deputies that she first went inside the bar to use the bathroom and get some money. As per the release, the woman explained that, after checking on the infant, she returned to the bar to pay Norman’s tab. After exiting the bar again, she was detained by the deputies.

However, the couple gave conflicting statements, as per the FCSO, and witnesses allegedly reported seeing them drinking in the bar.

An affidavit obtained by Law & Crime alleges that Norman told deputies that he had arrived at the bar to “get away” for some hours. He allegedly added that the infant child “gets fussy when he is not around or home and that Clarisse is a new mother.”

As a result, Clarisse and Norman Finnegan were arrested and charged with felony child neglect without great bodily harm. Noman was released on Saturday on a $2,500 bond, and Clarisse was released on her own recognizance.

“These two will never receive parents of the year award with this behavior,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “It’s never acceptable to leave an infant alone inside a running vehicle—especially while inside a bar drinking. This kind of recklessness could have ended in tragedy.”