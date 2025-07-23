College Student Returns Home To Find Two Strangers In Buff Living In His Apartment

A college student from Pittsburgh came home to find two completely naked strangers in his apartment, according to CBS News. Maverick Crupi had been away for about a month and didn’t expect two unclothed individuals in his unit at SkyVue Apartments in June.

University of Pittsburgh Student Finds Two Naked Strangers In Apartment

“I opened the door, I walked in, and everything in the kitchen that was there, that I had there, was no longer there,” Crupi explained. “There was new pots, there was new pans, there’s a candle.”

It was as if he’d walked into the wrong apartment. But this University of Pittsburgh student was in the right place, but unfortunately, at the wrong time. Crupi quickly noticed two naked strangers who looked to be in their late 30s.

“This lady, she’s probably like 35, 40 [years old], just naked, walks out, looks at me and starts screaming,” he recalled.

These weren’t squatters, but they were properly living there thanks to Crupi’s former roommate. They had allegedly sublet his room to these strangers without telling him. Crupi later found out after reviewing his contract that this was illegal and in violation of his rights.

“If you’re going to rely on the contract to have me pay you rent every month and utilities and follow whatever addendums you have in there, then you, as the person that made the contract, need to follow it to a T, too,” said Crupi.

According to his contract, there was a clause stating that subletting “is allowed only when we expressly consent in writing.” It also mentioned that “the remaining resident and replacement residents must sign an entirely new lease contract.”

Of course, none of this happened, as Crupi had no idea he’d come home to two strangers in buff.

Despite this seeming like a clear violation of contract, KDKA Investigates learned that Crupi signed a “by-the-bed” lease. This meant that he was only renting out his bedroom, not the entirety of his two-bedroom apartment.

Unfortunately, this meant that the former roommate’s subletting was not in breach of the contract. Crupi is now hoping his story helps other tenants read their contracts very carefully.

“Look at your contract. Look at the laws that are in the city,” Crupi said. “Try to see if you’re getting what you’re entitled to. At the end of the day, the bare minimum, hopefully, at least you’re getting that, and people are following their contract.”