man-flashes-gun-at-worker-at-taco-restaurant-following-order-mishap-in-shocking-video



A disgruntled customer took things a bit too far after an order mishap at a taco restaurant.

According to The New York Post, Long Island resident Kevin Warren was arrested earlier this week after brandishing a gun at an employee of Tony’s Tacos in Franklin Square. The employee reportedly had trouble understanding his order, there was a mishap.

Warren was charged with menacing and was caught on camera going off on the employee at approximately 8:50 p.m. local time on Friday, Aug. 23.

The taco restaurant’s surveillance footage was obtained by News 12 Long Island. It shows Warren tugging on the employees in an attempt to grab the bag of food she was holding. He then lift’s up his shit and showed his gun tucked into his waistband. The employee then cautiously took a step back.

He then fled the restaurant.

Nassau County Police Department issued a statement about the incident. “According to Detectives, an unknown male subject entered Tony’s Tacos located at 677 Hempstead Turnpike, brandished a handgun at the clerk. The victim feared for her life and safety. The unknown male subject was last observed fleeing the location on foot in an unknown direction.”

In an update, the authorities released the name of the person involved. “Fifth Squad Detectives report the arrest of Kevin Warren, 62, of 122 Grange Street, Franklin Square, in connection with the above incident. Warren is charged with Menacing 2nd Degree and will be arraigned on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at First District Court, 99 Main Street, Hempstead.”



The Taco Restaurant’s Owner Speaks Out About The Incident

Julia Scotto, who owns the taco restaurant’s four locations with her husband Mike, spoke to The New York Post about the incident.

She clarified that her employee could not understand the man’s order because his voice kept “breaking up” while making the phone order. He then grew impatient with her and that was when he showed the gun.

“He came in, he sought the girl who took the phone order and grabbed her hand,” Julia said. “And he showed her that he was carrying a gun on his waist.”

Julia then said the employee was very shaken up and upset following the terrifying encounter. She is now “feeling better” after he was arrested.

The taco restaurant’s other locations are in Huntington, Garden City, and Floral Park. Julia and Mike recently opened the Garden City location. The restaurant offers phone and online ordering.