Man Falls To His Death After Climbing Out Of Hot Air Balloon Basket

A man from the U.K. fell to his death after he plunged out of a hot air balloon basket. According to the BBC, a 33-year-old man from Hertfordshire fell from the balloon in West Sussex around 9:20 AM local time on Friday, September 19.

Man Climbs Out Of Hot Air Balloon Basket And Plunges To Death

Sussex Police announced that they located the man in a field at 1:50 PM. They have since informed the victim’s family of the accident. Although there is an ongoing investigation, police are not treating this case as suspicious.

16 people, not including the pilot, were reportedly in the hot air balloon with the man at the time. The aircraft was travelling from Billinghurst to Dunsfold in Surrey before the incident.

According to The Standard, the victim reportedly climbed out of the balloon’s basket mid-flight. They currently believe it could’ve been a suicide attempt.

Chairman of the Commercial Ballooning Association (CBA), Jon Rudoni, mentioned this possibility. “CBA was informed this morning of a serious incident on a commercial passenger flight today,” said Rudoni. “It would appear that a passenger took their own life by climbing out the basket whilst at height.”

Police Have Video Evidence Of Incident

Rudoni also mentioned that they had video evidence of the moments before his fall. “The entire event has been captured on the flight video and submitted to the police,” he said.

“Clearly, our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the deceased. We also extend our support to the pilot, crew and other passengers concerned.”

Detective Sgt Elaine Keating also made a statement. “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts go to the family of the man and everyone on the flight,” said Keating. “We are offering them specialist support at this time.”

Police have yet to reveal the identity of the victim. This information may come to light as the family has since been informed of his death.