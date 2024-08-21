Man Attacks Woman, Attempts to Drag Her Into Traffic in Horrifying Video

A shocking video shows a man attacking a woman at a Los Angeles-area metro station, where he beats her and nearly throws her into traffic. The incident on August 7 occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. at the Allen Metro station, located along the Metro A Line in Pasadena.

Of course, the footage is being widely shared on social media and is both disturbing and challenging to view. It appears to have originated from the Instagram account People Of Metro LA.

The video captures the victim being dragged into the carpool lane of the bustling 210 freeway, with vehicles zooming by just inches away from her. Amidst this chaos, she struggles for her survival.

A Man Arrested and Charged in the Brutal Attack on a Woman Nearly Thrown into Traffic

KTLA reports that investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department believe the attack was random, resulting from a chance encounter with the suspect, 33-year-old Juan Pablo Flores.

Flores, arrested shortly after the attack, has been charged by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office with felony attempted murder and felony mayhem. He is currently being held on a $2 million bail.

If convicted on the charges, Flores could potentially face a life sentence in prison.

Meanwhile, the victim, who narrowly escaped with her life, now faces the possibility of long-term disfigurement. She has had to return to the hospital due to infections related to her injuries. The exhaustive list of injuries includes broken bones, bruises, and deep lacerations that required stitches, per the LASD.

Of course, the brutal footage is a somber reminder to those taking public transportation in Los Angeles to be on guard.

Nandi Hughes, a young mother who relies on the train for her daily commute to work, admits to always being on high alert while on the train.

“[I’m] Always looking left and right, paying attention to what’s going on,” Huhes told KTLA.

Meanwhile, Dana Terrance, another concerned Metro rider, sets firm rules to be safer. “I don’t go on the Metro past 10 p.m.,” she explained.