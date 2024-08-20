bus-driver-attacks-passenger-for-spitting-on-him-in-shocking-video

Public transportation is a necessary tool for commuters who do not have access to a car. But there are several risks to taking public transportation – like the bus – and those risks are increasing daily.

That was made apparent after an incident occurred on a public bus in New Jersey. One unruly patron spit on the bus driver, Toron Walker. And after that, things turned violent…

Bro spit on the bus driver and found out swiftly that was a grave mistake. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PlQbq6tUEh — KENNY BEAR (@rapdose) August 17, 2024

Bus Driver Assaults Passenger Who Spit on Him

“The incident, captured on video by passengers, shows the bus driver repeatedly punching, choking, and slamming the unidentified passenger. Who lay helplessly on the front right row of chairs before being slammed to the floor of the bus,” RLS Media wrote.

“Several police officers responded to the scene, finding Walker and the passenger still engaged in the fight. The video footage shows the two men exchanging heated words about the spitting incident before the situation escalated into violence.”

The incident ended with the bus driver being arrested. However, he did not appear to be the aggressor in the situation. Before the incident came to fisticuffs he tried to diffuse the situation. But it became apparent that the patron wanted a problem. So he instructed other passengers to steer clear to avoid becoming involved.

“The driver, Mr. Toron Walker, was arrested on Friday, August 16, after a violent altercation with a passenger that left dozens of commuters shocked and horrified on the bus,” the outlet added.

“Despite the severity of the beating, no life-threatening injuries were immediately reported by police for the victim. Walker has been charged with aggravated assault and was taken into custody shortly after police arrived, Director Frage said. “

Incident Still Under Investigation Despite Arrests

The passenger was also arrested for assault for spitting on the driver. NJ Transit says that the investigation is still ongoing.

“This matter is currently under investigation, and we’re unable to comment on any specific details at this time. We don’t condone any form of assault aboard any of our vehicles or within our facilities,” a NJ Transit spokesperson said.

“Can confirm that our driver was assaulted before the altercation. We want to take this opportunity to remind everyone that assaulting a transit employee is a serious offense and can result in a fine, jail time, and/or a ban from riding the transit system.”