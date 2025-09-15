Man Arrested For Driving Toy Barbie Jeep To Buy A Slurpee: “For Driving A Kid’s Jeep?”

An inebriated man was arrested for driving a kid’s toy Barbie jeep down a busy road in Canada, all to buy a Slurpee. According to CBC, the Prince George man was charged on September 5 after driving on a main road in British Columbia.

Police Arrest Man Driving To Get Slurpee In Toy Barbie Jeep

Footage of Kasper Lincoln’s wild ride went viral online, showing him looking oversized in this small, pink toy car with sunglasses on. He told the outlet that he was about to get a Slurpee with a friend but was too “lazy” to walk.

Instead, he borrowed his roommate’s child’s Barbie jeep to get his Slurpee while his friend walked beside him. “I never drove it before,” said Lincoln with a laugh.

Images showed Lincoln driving the toy car on a road that was closed for construction. He then turned onto a side road until an unmarked police vehicle pulled him over.

RCMP told CBC that they discovered after pulling him over that he had a suspended licence. They also discovered he was under the influence after administering breath analysis tests.

Witnesses Criticize Police For Arrest

Bystanders were pretty stunned that police arrested the man. “You’re really arresting him for driving a kid’s Jeep?” said Summer Caron, someone who filmed him being detained. Caron recalled Lincoln going “maybe three miles per hour” close to the curb.

Another witness, Nikita Morgan, explained what she saw when driving beside him. “I was cruisin’ down the street, right?” She said. “And this undercover [unmarked police vehicle] is behind me … so I roll my window down and say ‘Don’t let ’em catch you riding dirty.'” This is a reference to the 2005 song Ridin’ by Chamillionaire.

Morgan was just as shocked as Caron was that the police arrested Lincoln. “He didn’t look like he was speeding to me,” said Morgan.

Despite all the flak from witnesses, police claim this was a law violation. According to the law, driving an unlicensed motorized vehicle on a road for normal-sized cars is against the law. This even applies to kids’ toy cards.

“You are required to have a driver’s licence in British Columbia if you’re operating any motorized vehicle on the roadway,” said Kyla Lee, a lawyer from Vancouver who specializes in driving offences. “That includes Barbie cars, toy cars, electric skateboards — anything like that.”