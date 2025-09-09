Man Arrested After Allegedly ‘Spitting Blood’ At Florida Deputies

A 38-year-old New York man, Jeffrey Kimmel, was arrested in Florida following an alleged violent outburst at a liquor store. He is accused, among many other things, of “spitting blood” at Florida deputies.

Videos by Suggest

According to a news release issued by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), the incident occurred on Wednesday, September 3. At around 2 p.m., FCSO deputies responded to Sharps Discount Liquors in Palm Coast following a verbal disturbance report.

As deputies were driving to the liquor store, they were informed that a customer, later identified as Kimmel, was allegedly spitting and throwing glass bottles. He was standing on top of the store’s counter, the release said.

Upon arrival, deputies allegedly found Kimmel on top of the counter. They “physically removed” him from the counter and took him outside, the release said. Outside, however, Kimmel, with bleeding hands, allegedly resisted the deputies by screaming, kicking, and spitting.

As per the FCSO, Kimmel was “actively spitting blood at deputies,” so they decided to place a spit mask over his. That way, deputies would be protected from his bodily fluids.

Man Arrested, Charges Filed

One store employee told deputies that Kimmel entered the store and initially bought four liquor shots and left. However, he later returned to purchase more liquor, the release said. The clerk refused to sell him more alcohol, and Kimmel allegedly began screaming at her, leading to the counter tantrum.

To get away from him, store employees and customers fled to a back room, locking themselves in for protection.

As a result, Jeffrey Kimmel was arrested for breach of peace, burglary, burglary with assault or battery, eight counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, and criminal mischief – over $1,000.

According to the FCSO, Kimmel has a criminal history, having faced charges of burglary, DUI, and possession of stolen property.

“This guy must have really wanted another drink, but he found out he’s not in New York, and we won’t tolerate behavior like this in Florida,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Thanks to the actions of our deputies, he was taken into custody before anyone was seriously hurt.”

“He also found out that Florida is not a catch and release state, and if you attack a Deputy Sheriff, we will subdue you and take you to the Green Roof Inn.”