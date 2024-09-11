Man Arrested for Arson After Allegedly Starting Devastating 34,000-Acre Fire



A California man has been arrested for arson after he allegedly started the Line Fire, which has burned more than 34,000 acres within the state

Justin Wayne Halstenberg, a 34-year-old resident of Norco, California, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The man was then charged with arson for allegedly starting the devastating fire.

Law enforcement officials stated the man was being held instead of bail.

Authorities did not provide any details about the man who allegedly started the fire. It is currently burning in San Bernardino County, which is 50 miles east of Los Angeles.

The Line Fire is reportedly one of three major wildfires sparked within the past week. It is currently burning out of control in southern California. As of Wednesday morning, the large blaze was 14% contained.

Thousands of people have been evacuated or are in the process of evacuating from the area as the wildfire threatens to destroy the more than 65,000 structures in its path.

California Fire officials further stated the Line Fire is continuing to grow in steep terrain. This makes it difficult to contain, especially in and around the state’s Big Bear area.

No fatalities or structural damage has been reported as a result of the devastating wildfire. Close to 2,000 firefighters are battling the out-of-control blaze while the California National Guard supporting the first responders.

The second wildfire, known as the Bridge Fire, is currently burning in the Angeles National Forest in Kagel Canyon. The fire was first reported on Sunday, Sept. 8. and has grown to 46,7000 acres in size.

The blaze was seen destroying the ski lifts at Mountain High Ski Resort. However, the resort stated the wildfire raced through the area all the main lifts and buildings had survived with little to no damage.

The Third California Wildfire Started on Monday

Meanwhile, the third wildfire, known as the Airport Fire, was started on Monday, Sept. 9.

The fire is currently located between Orange and Riverside countries and is 22,300 acres in size.

The blaze has already destroyed several residential structures and large clouds of smoke were seen as far as the Los Angeles International Airport.

Orange County Fire Authority sources stated the fire was likely started by a spark from heavy road construction equipment being used by workers in the area.

It is reported that the Bridge Fire and the Airport Fire are 0% contained.