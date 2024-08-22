Man Arrested After Stealing ‘One of a Kind’ Shoes From NBA Legend Penny Hardaway’s Porch

University of Memphis men’s basketball head coach Penny Hardaway is widely regarded as one of the best point guards of all time. The former NBA star has built a reputation for victimizing his opponents on the court. But most recently, it was Penny who was victimized. And even worse, it happened in his own home.

Hardway was a marketing machine in the 1990s. He made several products popular but none more than his Nike sneaker line. Particularly the Air Foamposite. Penny’s sneakers have become a rarity, and their value has continued to grow over time. Earlier this month a thief stole several pairs of his limited edition sneakers were stolen from his home. 26 pairs to be exact.

Man Arrested For Theft of Penny Hardaway’s Sneakers

Thankfully for Hardaway, an arrest has been made in the shoe theft. A 42-year-old man, who was seen on camera lugging the sneakers away from Hardway’s home was arrested on August 22. The defendant is facing a Class E felony as the valuation of the shoes is placed at $2100.00.

“A 42-year-old Hernando, Mississippi, man was arrested and charged Thursday in connection with the theft of exclusive Nike sneakers from Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway’s home, Memphis Police told The Commercial Appeal,” USA Today wrote.

“The man has been charged with a Class E felony theft of property.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a theft call at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 8.”

Shaq Gets Candid on Leaving Penny, Orlando Magic

Penny Hardaway was part of one of the most legendary duos during the 1990s with Shaquille O’Neal. The young duo even knocked off Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls in the Playoffs. Many people thought they would one day lead the Orlando Magic to an NBA championship. But friction began to occur between the two.

Shaq eventually jetted for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2000 offseason, where he won three championships with another young guard in Kobe Bryant. But he says he often wonders how good he and Penny could have been if they never split up.

“I hate to think about ifs, but the only question that really is at the top of my ifs is how many would Shaq and Penny have won,” Shaq said on his podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq.

“That question right there burns the most of any other question. The only question that burns me to my soul is this one.”