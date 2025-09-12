Man Allegedly Tried To Avoid Paying 5-Figure Gambling Debt By Jumping Off Cruise Ship

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship passenger, Jey González Díaz, is accused of trying to avoid paying a five-figure gambling debt by jumpìng overboard. He was unsuccessful, and he now faces a federal crime charge.

As reported by CBS News, citing a criminal complaint, González Díaz boarded the Rhapsody of the Seas cruise in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on August 31. On Sunday, September 7, the cruise ship returned from Barbados.

However, as the U.S. Customs and Border Protection was inspecting the ship, González Díaz allegedly jumped overboard into the water at around 9:15 a.m. Surveillance video shows an individual approaching the man on a jet ski, and he was brought to shore.

Later in the day, González Días was located near the Puerto Rico Capitol Building. According to court documents, he was carrying $14,600 in cash, two phones, and five IDs.

WAPA reported that he was carrying a Tennessee ID and that Jay had used the name “Jeremy Díaz” to board the cruise ship. A Social Security card matching that name was allegedly found in his possession.

The complaint detailed that González Días had allegedly jumped overboard to avoid reporting the currency he had with him. He did so because he reportedly believed he was going to be taxed.

Gambling Debt

However, investigators learned from Royal Caribbean that González Díaz allegedly owed them $16,710.24. The debt was “almost exclusively associated to Casino and Gaming expenses,” as per the complaint. It was linked to “Jeremy Díaz,” the identity he allegedly used at the ship.

WAPA reported that Jeremy Díaz, Jey’s brother, whose full name is Jeremy Omar González Díaz, has been in federal custody since January 2025. Allegedly, Jey’s brother is embroiled in a case involving drug trafficking and firearm possession.

Jey González Díaz was arrested and charged with failing to report the transport of monetary instruments over $10,000 from outside the United States, NBC News reported. He has since been released on bail. Should he be convicted, he faces a $250,000 fine and up to five years in prison.

Given that this is an ongoing investigation, a Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson declined to comment on the incident.

“We are working with authorities and don’t have any more information to share,” the spokesperson said.