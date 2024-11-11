disney-cruise-ship-rescues-4-stranded-boaters-in-shocking-video

Four stranded boaters were saved by a Disney Cruise ship off the Bermuda coast on Sunday morning.

The boaters were on a 50-foot catamaran when a gasket failure in the escape hatch occurred. This caused the boat to begin to fill with water, which could have eventually led to a sinking ship.

According to ABC 7, the catamaran was 230 miles off of the coast of Bermuda at the time of the event. Passengers aboard the boat soon called for help as they began to realize that they were stranded.

After the Coast Guard issued a broadcast the Disney Treasure launched one of their smaller boats towards the catamaran. Luckily, all four boaters were successfully rescued without any injuries or medical issues.

Following the incident, the captain of the Disney Treasure gave a statement to ABC 7. He said, “We are pleased that the Disney Treasure was able to provide aid to the boat passengers in peril. Our crew members worked together on the rescue, skillfully demonstrating their training and commitment to safety.”

A spokesperson for the cruise line said that the cruise ship came from Eemshaven, Netherlands, and was headed towards Port Canaveral, Florida. The ship holds 1,256 staterooms, according to The New York Post, and is supposed to begin its maiden voyage on December 21st from Port Canaveral.