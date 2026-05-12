T.I. and Tiny’s Son Was Arrested on Felony Charge

King Harris, the son of T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, is facing a felony charge after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Georgia last month.

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A Gwinnett County Police Department rep told TMZ that King was arrested around 1 a.m. local time on April 12 after he was caught going 60mph in a 45 speed zone. Upon being pulled over, responding officers noticed a firearm in the vehicle, prompting him to step out. When he refused, the officers arrested him.

The officers also discovered a vape pen that contained 10 milligrams of THC in the vehicle.

T.I. reportedly appeared at the scene of the arrest and was briefed about the situation.

“He was instructed to step out of the vehicle because there was a firearm on the dashboard,” the officer said. “And we wanted to separate him from that, and he refused,”

T.I then asked the officer, “Did he express his fear for safety?”

To which the officer replied, “We’ve got to be safe too.”

Following his arrest, King was booked with a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance as well as a misdemeanor charge of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. He was also hit with two traffic citations for a seatbelt violation and speeding.

King took to his Instagram Stories to post about his run-in with the law. He notably posted a photo of himself wearing a Pikachi onesie while being pulled over.

“Welp guess you can say they caught da Pikachu wit a master ball,” he joked about the arrest.

King then wrote a strong-worded message to the officers who arrested him. “F— dat police. Ima [middle finger] ya wife watch!!!!”

The Rapper’s Son Was Previously Arrested in 2024

This isn’t King’s first run-in with the law in Georgia.

In October 2024, he was arrested after he was accused of almost hitting a police officer’s vehicle while leaving a gas station.

Upon approaching King’s vehicle, the officer claimed he smelled weed. King also had a firearm with him.

The officer then learned that the then 19-year-old had an arrest warrant from Pickens County for failing to appear in court.

Unlike the recent incident, King cooperated with the officer and was booked at the DeKalb County Jail. The rapper’s son also had two other people in the vehicle. One of the companions was cited for marijuana possession but was not arrested.