Man Allegedly Sets His Home On Fire, Killing Two Dogs And A Cat, Injuring 2 Firefighters

A 40-year-old Long Island tenant, Jahan Kia, has been accused of intentionally setting his home on fire. As a result of the alleged arson, two dogs and one cat were killed. Additionally, two firefighters were hospitalized after sustaining injuries while trying to put out the fire.

Videos by Suggest

According to a news release issued by the Nassau County Police Department (NCPD), the incident took place at around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, May 27, in Planview, Long Island. Police officers arrived at an Eileen Avenue residence after receiving reports of a fire.

The Bethpage Fire Department also arrived at the scene shortly after, assisted by “several neighboring fire departments,” including the Nassau County Fire Marshals and the Nassau Police Arson/Bomb Squad. According to the New York Post, nearly 100 firefighters responded to the scene.

After putting out the fire, it was found that no residents were present at the building. However, authorities did find that two dogs and one cat had been burned to death inside the residence, as a result of the inferno. Moreover, two firefighters, who assisted in putting out the fires, suffered burns to their hands and inhaled smoke. They were transported to a local hospital.

Investigations identified Jahan Kia as the suspect who allegedly started the fire. The NCPD alleges that Kia started the fire in the house’s basement stairwell, which would later engulf the rest of his house. He lived at the house as a tenant.

Jahan Kia was charged with third-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief, and torturing/injuring animals. His arraignment hearing took place on Tuesday, May 27.

A ‘Mentally Disturbed’ Man

As per The Post, two neighboring residences suffered significant fire damage after Kia’s alleged arson. One of the neighbors described her home as “melting,” describing Kia as a “mysterious” figure she rarely saw.

“The people who lived upstairs were amazing, but that person, no idea who he was,” the woman told the outlet. “Maybe have only see him a handful of times and have never spoken to him like I have everyone else.”

Similarly, tenant Ariana Belfort told ABC7 that Kia was “mentally disturbed.”

“I don’t know why they rented the apartment to him in the first place,” Belfort added.

According to her, it was her two dogs who perished in the fires. Reportedly, the cat belonged to Kia. Another unnamed neighbor told The Post that, while being detained, Kia asked the arresting officers about his cat.

“This is horrible,” the distraught neighbor said. “I don’t understand, why would you harm your own animals?”