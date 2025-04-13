Pennsylvania Governor’s House Fire Being Investigated As Arson

An arson investigation is underway after law enforcement stated that someone set the home of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro on fire.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Governor Shapiro spoke out about the house fire.

“Last night at about 2 a.m., my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police,” he stated. “After an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg. The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene, and while they worked to put out the fire, we were evacuated from the Residence safely by Pennsylvania State Police and assisted by Capitol Police. Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished.”

The Pennsylvania Governor then praised those who responded to the scene. “Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders,” he shared. “Who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family.”

He then added, “Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe.”

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday went on to issue a statement about the Governor’s house fire.

“I’m relieved that Governor Shapiro and his family are safe after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s residence overnight. I join all Pennsylvanians in praying for the Shapiro family following this criminal act.”

The Pennsylvania State Police Announce Investigation Following the Governor’s House Fire

In a statement, the Pennsylvania State Police revealed that the fire was successfully extinguished and that no injuries were reported. However, the blaze caused significant damage to a portion of the Pennsylvania Governor’s household.

The police stated the governor and his family were in a different portion of the residence when the fire occurred. “While the investigation is ongoing, the State Police is prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson,” the statement reads.

The Pennsylvania State Police is now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for the arrest and conviction of the person or people involved.



