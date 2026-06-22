7 Best Actors to Guest Star on ‘Happy Days’

Before Hollywood turned them into household names, several future stars cruised through Milwaukee and crossed paths with Fonzie.

Videos by Suggest

More than four decades after Happy Days became a television phenomenon, some of its most memorable moments still come from surprise guest appearances that gave audiences an early look at actors destined for bigger things.

Here are seven of the best guest stars on Happy Days.

Robin Williams

No guest star left a bigger mark on Happy Days than Robin Williams. He arrived as the eccentric alien Mork in 1978 and instantly stole the show. Audiences loved the character so much that ABC quickly spun him off into Mork & Mindy, launching Williams toward stardom.

Tom Hanks

Years before becoming a two-time Oscar winner, Tom Hanks appeared as Dr. Dwayne Twitchell, a man determined to settle a childhood score with Fonzie. Hanks later revealed that the appearance helped him land his breakthrough film role in Splash.

Morgan Fairchild

Morgan Fairchild brought instant glamour to the sitcom during a guest appearance as a wealthy socialite. Her role showcased the charisma that later made her one of television’s most recognizable stars of the 1980s.

Lorne Greene

The legendary Bonanza star stopped by during the show’s Hollywood storyline. His brief credited appearance connected two generations of television viewers and added extra star power to the episode.

Danny Thomas

Television pioneer Danny Thomas made a memorable guest appearance on Happy Days, bringing decades of entertainment experience to the hit sitcom. Thomas added a touch of classic TV history to the series during his appearance in his season 5 showing.

Penny Marshall

Before becoming an acclaimed director and the star of Laverne & Shirley, Penny Marshall popped up on Happy Days for five episodes. Her appearance helped pave the way for one of television’s most successful spin-offs, Laverne & Shirley.

Cindy Williams

Like Marshall, Cindy Williams turned a guest spot into television history. Her chemistry with the cast helped launch Laverne & Shirley, proving that even a single appearance could change TV history.

Television producers often hope a guest star will create a little excitement. Happy Days did far more than that. The sitcom gave viewers early glimpses of future legends, launched spin-offs, and helped introduce performers who would go on to shape popular culture for decades.