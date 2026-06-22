Famous Radio Personality Reveals Liver Transplant

Veteran radio broadcaster and former footballer Alan Brazil has revealed that he underwent a life-saving liver transplant and says he feels fortunate to have survived the operation.

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Brazil, 66, disclosed details of the procedure after returning to the airwaves following a lengthy absence. The former Scotland international told listeners that doctors had monitored his health for some time before concluding that he needed a transplant.

Speaking about the experience, Brazil said specialists determined that surgery offered the best chance of recovery. He explained that he had undergone numerous tests and consultations before receiving the call that a donor organ had become available.

The broadcaster said events moved quickly once doctors contacted him. After finishing a work shift, he received instructions to travel immediately to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge. Surgeons carried out the transplant during an operation that lasted around eight hours.

Alan Brazil Suffered A Near-Death Experience During The Operation

Brazil revealed that his heart stopped briefly during the procedure before restarting on its own. Reflecting on the ordeal, he described himself as “very, very lucky” to still be alive.

Medical staff at Addenbrooke’s played a crucial role in his recovery, according to Brazil, who praised the hospital team for saving his life. He spent time recovering after the operation and has continued to receive follow-up care while rebuilding his strength.

Although he acknowledged that he has not yet fully recovered, Brazil said his condition continues to improve. He told colleagues and listeners that he remains on the mend and hopes to resume normal activities as his recovery progresses.

Brazil enjoyed a successful football career before moving into broadcasting. He scored 80 goals in 210 appearances for Ipswich Town and also played for clubs including Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. After retiring from professional football, he became one of Britain’s best-known radio personalities through his long association with talkSPORT.

News of his recovery prompted messages of support from fans and colleagues. His return to broadcasting marked an important milestone after a challenging period that kept him away from the microphone.