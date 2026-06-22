Forgotten Timothée Chalamet Movie Just Hit Netflix

A lesser-known film starring Timothée Chalamet has found a new audience after arriving on Netflix, giving viewers a chance to revisit one of the actor’s earlier leading performances.

Videos by Suggest

Netflix recently highlighted 2019 historical drama The King among the Timothée Chalamet titles currently available to stream on the platform. While fans often associate the actor with blockbuster franchises such as Dune and films including Wonka and A Complete Unknown, The King remains one of the more overlooked projects in his filmography.

Directed by David Michôd and inspired by William Shakespeare’s Henriad plays, the film follows Prince Hal, who reluctantly ascends to the English throne and becomes King Henry V. Chalamet plays the central role as the young monarch navigates political intrigue, internal threats and conflict with France.

Timothee Chalamet’s ‘The King’ Has A Star-Studded Cast

The movie premiered in 2019 and featured a cast that included Robert Pattinson, Joel Edgerton and Lily-Rose Depp. Despite attracting attention upon release, the film has often been overshadowed by the actor’s subsequent rise to global stardom through higher-profile productions.

Chalamet’s career has expanded significantly since the release of The King. Netflix’s Tudum noted that the actor first gained widespread acclaim in 2017 with Call Me by Your Name and Lady Bird before going on to star in projects such as Beautiful Boy, Dune, Don’t Look Up, and Wonka. The publication also highlighted his recent success, including major award recognition and continued prominence in Hollywood.

For audiences who discovered Chalamet through recent box-office hits, The King offers a look at an earlier stage of his career. The historical drama showcases the actor in a demanding lead role years before he became one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars.

With the film now streaming on Netflix, viewers have another opportunity to revisit, or discover for the first time, a performance that helped establish Chalamet as a rising talent in the industry.

Tudum also noted other upcoming shows and films, including seasons 1 and 2 of BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai, Husbands in Action, and Notes from the Last Row.