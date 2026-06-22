Rock Duo Breaks up Just 2 Months After Releasing New Song

English pop-rock duo Dirty Blonde has announced its breakup just over two months after releasing its latest single, “Indie Sleaze.”

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The Manchester-based act revealed the news in an Instagram statement on May 20, informing fans that the band had decided to part ways. The announcement ended weeks of speculation after the duo’s social media accounts fell silent following a promotional campaign for their most recent release.

Dirty Blonde, which consists of Ailis MacKay and Hayley Tait, did not provide a reason for the split. In their statement, the musicians thanked supporters who attended concerts, streamed their music, and followed the band’s journey since its formation in 2023.

“As some of you may already know, we have parted ways as a band,” they began. “We’re incredibly proud of everything we’ve achieved, but most importantly, we’ve met so many people along the way who have made it unforgettable, and we’ve made some friends for life.”

Their fans’ support “truly meant the world” to the duo.

Fans Disappointed, But Are Excited For What’s Next

Fans hit the announcement to share their thoughts on the breakup.

“So disappointing to hear but best of luck all,” one wrote.

“Shame. . But ill look forward to hearing new ventures an if not … thanks for the steering wheel banging toones [sic],” another added.

“Sad times indeed. A fantastic band, who I’ve loved being able to support from those dark days of Covid,” shared one more.

The breakup comes shortly after the release of “Indie Sleaze,” a track that appeared on the duo’s Bandcamp page and featured prominently in the band’s social media promotion earlier this year.

Dirty Blonde built a following through a blend of indie rock and pop influences. The duo released the EP Favourite Record in 2023 and later followed it with Looking for Trouble, while also issuing a series of standalone singles.

Despite ending the band, signs suggest that new music may still emerge from at least one member. Parade reported that MacKay recently referenced “new beginnings” on social media, fueling speculation about future solo work. Neither musician has announced specific plans since confirming the breakup.