Man Accused Of Murdering Ex-Wife At Son’s Grave On 20th Anniversary Of Death

A man from Britain admitted to murdering his ex-wife at their late son’s grave in July 2023. Not only that, but it was on the 20th anniversary of the son’s death, according to Portsmouth News.

68-year-old Martin Suter allegedly committed the murder of 71-year-old Ann Blackwood. The report of his guilty plea from May 30, 2024, was banned, but now a judge has lifted it.

On July 24, 2023, first responders pronounced Blackwood dead at Crofton Cemetery. The tragedy in Lychgate Green, Stubbington, happened exactly 20 years after their 16-year-old son Christopher passed away in 2003.

Paramedics found Blackwood with fatal injuries after an assault. It didn’t take long for officers to charge Suter with her murder.

A spokesperson with Hampshire Police previously announced that investigations led to the man’s murder charge. “We were called to Lychgate Green at 3.47pm after the woman, who we can now name as Ann Blackwood from Lee-on-the-Solent, had been assaulted in the cemetery,” they had said.

“She was treated initially by police officers and our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service, but was pronounced dead a short time later. Following a thorough investigation Martin Suter of Portsmouth Road in Lee-on-the-Solent has been charged with murder.”

We now know that this wasn’t the only crime Suter was accused of. He held six other charges in another case for allegedly assaulting a girl under 14 years old.

Remembering Ann Blackwood

Blackwood’s family released a statement in response to her tragic death. “Her daughter, brothers, their families and all her friends are absolutely devastated by the loss of Ann Blackwood,” it read.

“A loving, caring, kind-hearted mother and friend who was very popular in her local community,” it continued. “She was enjoying her retirement with an active lifestyle which included tennis, sailing, cycling and music.”

Metro UK spoke with an elderly grandmother who witnessed the horrifying incident at the cemetery. “I saw there was an ambulance and emergency services there,” said the grandmother. “And they were performing CPR on a woman.”

Another woman in her 60s couldn’t believe something like this would happen in her neighborhood. “We live in such a peaceful area with many young families and retirees. You never expect something so horrific to happen so close to home especially in such a friendly community.”