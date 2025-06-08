Man Accused Of Calling In Fake Bomb At Airport After Missing His Flight

A Michigan man missed his Spirit Airlines flight to Los Angeles at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport. John Charles Robinson, then, allegedly called Spirit Airlines and made a false report of a bomb on the flight he had just missed. He was then arrested by the FBI.

According to a release issued by the United States Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Michigan, the incident took place at around 6:25 a.m. on Thursday, June 5. An affidavit alleges that Robinson, after missing his flight, called Spirit Airlines with a cellphone and falsely reported a bomb.

“I was calling about 2145… because I have information about that flight,” Robinson allegedly said. “There’s gonna be someone who’s gonna try to blow up the airport. There’s gonna be someone that’s gonna try to blow up that flight, 2145.”

The affidavit further alleges that Robinson claimed that someone was going to carry a bomb “through the TSA,” adding that the bomb was “not going to be able to be detected.”

“Please don’t let that flight board,” Robinson allegedly told Spirit Airlines.

Immediately after the call, the flight was canceled.

As reported by CBS News, passengers waited for three hours inside the plane, only to be told to exit the aircraft. Then, they waited two more hours at the terminal without their belongings. Eventually, following inspections, they were allowed back on their flight.

“So something at the gate had happened,” passenger Joci Moore told the outlet. “You could just kind of feel something was wrong, but we didn’t really know what was wrong.”

Suspect Arrested

After returning to the airport to depart for Los Angeles on a different flight, the FBI arrested John Charles Robinson. He was released on bond after appearing in a Detroit federal court. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 27.

“Anyone who threatens to bomb an aircraft and endanger public safety will be swiftly investigated and brought to justice,” Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office Cheyvoryea Gibson said. “We remain committed to protecting the public and confronting those who seek to spread fear in our communities.”

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, a Spirit Airlines spokesperson addressed the incident. It was confirmed that Spirit Airlines flight 2145 was met by law enforcement due to a “potential security issue.

“The aircraft taxied to a remote location, and guests were safely deplaned and transported back to the terminal,” the spokesperson added. “The guests were rescreened, and the aircraft was inspected and cleared by law enforcement.”