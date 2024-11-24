man-tased-and-arrested-at-texas-airport-in-crazy-video

On Wednesday a man attempting to fly out of Dallas Love Field airport in Texas was tased and arrested. The whole thing was caught on video.

Apparently, the man was denied boarding his flight, which prompted him to “cause a disturbance”. The police were then called and accused the man of public intoxication, which he denied.

In the video, the “intoxicated” man can be seen on his knees in the middle of the airport with his hands up. Three cops surround him and, instead of complying with the officer’s demands, the man starts to yell obscenities back at them.

At one point, the man even points to the taser and says, “Pull that taser you f-ing b-ch!” He later tries to assure them that he’s not drunk saying, “I’m not intoxicated at all.”

After the man continues to egg the officers on, two of the cops eventually try to grab the guy’s hands. The man then briefly escapes and falls to the ground. The officer with the taser quickly points it at the man, shooting him in the back. The guy can then be heard yelling as the cops hold him down and handcuff him.

According to TMZ, the Dallas police reported that the man was charged with public intoxication. As of now, the case “remains an ongoing investigation”.