Mama June Hospitalized for ‘Severe Pain’ After Psychic’s Warning

“Mama” June Shannon was rushed to the hospital shortly after receiving a warning from a psychic about a serious health concern.

Videos by Suggest

Friday night’s Mama June: Family Crisis featured a psychic telling the 45-year-old reality star that she has “lost a lot of [her] health” and added, “You carry a lot of stress. That’s not good.”

“It does allow me to see you may have a heart attack,” the psychic cautioned Shannon.

“It is way worse than it has ever been,” the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star said about her pain, according to PEOPLE.

After consulting with doctors, Mama June was reportedly diagnosed with ovarian cysts, which were the source of her “severe pain.” Following the diagnosis, she began exploring treatment options to address the issue.

Shannon informed her fans on Instagram Friday that her show was filmed eight months ago and she was “lucky enough” not to have had a heart attack yet.

“But I have been dealing with a lot of health issues and still dealing with them,” she admitted.

Ovarian cysts are common and often harmless, but large or ruptured cysts can cause severe symptoms like pelvic pain, bleeding, and bloating. In rare cases, surgery may be needed, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Many celebrities have shared their painful experiences with ovarian cysts, including Hailey Bieber, Kate Beckinsale, Hilary Swank, and Miley Cyrus.

Mama June Has Been Open About Ongoing Health Struggles in the Past

Meanwhile, Mama June has been open about her health struggles. After undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in 2016, she revealed last year that she had regained 130 pounds.

She then turned to weight loss medication and told Page Six in June that she had lost 30 pounds in two months. Shannon also told the outlet that she follows a protein-rich diet and maintains a consistent workout routine, hitting the gym three to four times a week.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays on WeTV.