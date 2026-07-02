‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Star and Wife to Divorce After Nearly 7 Years of Marriage

After nearly 7 years of marriage, Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz and his wife, Paige Price, have filed for divorce.

Videos by Suggest

In a since-deleted social media statement, Muniz confirmed the news.

“Life update! Following a period of separation that we kept private, Paige and I have decided to move forward with ending our marriage,” he wrote. “Who says you can’t stay best friends with your baby momma?”

The actor/racecar driver continued by stating, “After 10 beautiful years together, we’ve grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents. We share an incredible son who remains the center of our world, and we’re both happier, stronger parents because of the love and growth we’ve shared.”

Muniz went on to praise Price by declaring he was “endlessly grateful” for everything she’s done for him and his family.

“She put her own dreams on hold so I could chase mine, and she was always my biggest supporter,” he further shared. “That foundation of respect and friendship isn’t going anywhere. We’re excited to keep building Muniz Racing together and to co-parent our boy with the same teamwork and love we’ve always had.”

The actor also noted that he and Price were closing “one chapter” with gratitude and opening the next with bright futures ahead. “Thank you for the love and support,” he added. “We both choose not to entertain any questions on this matter. Please respect our families privacy during this time.”

Muniz later reposted the announcement to remove “baby momma” and removed the video that featured his family. He replaced the video with a photo of him and Price.

The couple were first romantically linked in 2016 and got married in 2019. Their son, Mauz, was born in 2021.

Muniz’s Estranged Wife Speaks Out After Initial Divorce Announcement Receives Backlash

Shortly after Muniz edited his initial announcement due to backlash over the “baby momma” remark, Price took to social media to speak out.

“Frankie, 1 am so sorry that you felt the need to delete an old fun video of our family because people are so cruel to you,” she wrote in the comment section of Muniz’s Instagram announcement. “This world is so f—ed.”

She went on to write, “Divorce is bad, sure — it’s not like we’re excited about it… but we’re two adults who know how to be on the same team. I can’t believe people could scrutinize that.”

When someone commented that she should tell him what she wrote to his face, Price replied, “I did say it to his face. 1000 times. And I’ll say it through text just as much because I genuinely care. That’s the point.”