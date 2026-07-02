‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Gets Engaged Just After His Girlfriend’s Pregnancy Was Revealed

A Vanderpump Rules personality just got engaged, and all it took was several months of dating and a pregnancy to seal the deal.

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Indeed, James Kennedy, owner of an impossibly cleft chin that would have made Cary Grant envious, got down on bended knee and proposed to his girlfriend of eight months, Jordan Meyers.

The couple made it Instagram official in separate posts on June 30.

Kennedy traded dropping beats for dropping to one knee, capturing the moment in an Instagram carousel that kicked off with a retro Polaroid. The 34-year-old DJ popped the question at the Villa D’Este on Lake Como, Italy, ensuring the backdrop was every bit as dramatic as a Vanderpump reunion.

“We’re engaged!! I love you, adventures with you forever and ever. Thank you for making me the luckiest guy in the world.❤️‍🔥,” Kennedy wrote alongside the snaps of him and his 23-year-old fiancée.

Meyers kept her grid in sync, kicking her post off with the very same Polaroid. Along with a few shots of the beaming couple, she made sure to flaunt some major engagement bling: a massive two-stone ring featuring both a pear-cut and a radiant-cut diamond.

“Forever with my best friend 💍♥️,” Meyers wrote alongside the snaps. “Thank you for all the laughter, smiles, and love you give me. I feel so blessed to fall asleep and wake up next to you every single day— I can’t wait to do that forever ❤️‍🔥”

“I love you!❤️ can’t wait for it all!!!!” the Vanderpump Rules personality shot back in the comments.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum’s Engagement Follows Girlfriend’s Pregnancy Reveal Last Month

As we implied above, this grand engagement follows big baby news for the couple. They confirmed on Instagram that they were expecting back on June 15.

“Yes! The news is out! 😍 can’t wait to welcome our first little one to the world, love you babe!!! Ahhhh!!!I can’t wait to be a Dad!!!” Kennedy wrote at the time.

“The second I met James, we instantly felt such a strong spark between us,” Meyers told PEOPLE while confirming the pregnancy. “Watching our love grow and preparing to become parents together has been the most incredible experience,” Meyers continued. “I’m so excited for all the beautiful memories still to come. We are already so in love with our little one!”

Before Meyers came into the picture, Kennedy had quite the Vanderpump Rules dating resume. He’d previously been linked to Ally Lewber, 30, Raquel Leviss, 31, and Kristin Doute, 43. He was even engaged to Leviss until they went their separate ways in 2021.