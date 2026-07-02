abc-tv-personality-wins-six-figure-sum-in-divorce

An ABC TV reality star is making sure her bank account doesn’t suffer the same heartbreak as her marriage as her bitter divorce unfolds.

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Bachelorette alum DeAnna Pappas just secured a different kind of final rose: a financial settlement. According to TMZ, Pappas won the payout after revealing that her savings account was taking a bigger beating than her heart during her divorce from Stephen Stagliano.

During their recent L.A. courtroom face-off, the judge officially ruled in favor of the reality star. Stagliano was ordered to cough up the $109,000 Pappas claimed she was owed, plus an extra $27,240 to cover her mounting legal fees.

According to TMZ, the 44-year-old claimed Stagliano owed her $109K after he moved money out of a retirement account she had a stake in. While Stagliano acknowledged the debt, he denied any wrongdoing.

ABC TV personality DeAnna Pappas and ex-husband Stephen Stagliano back in 2016. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

The former couple married in 2011 and separated in 2023. They share two young children.

Times have been tough for the former couple. After Stagliano lost his job in the gaming industry, the court reduced his child support obligations. He now drives for Uber to cover his expenses.

Meanwhile, Pappas claims she is also struggling financially after losing her job, now earning around $2,618 a month as a flight attendant.

Pappas’ first shot at love came on season 11 of The Bachelor in 2007, where Brad Womack famously left without proposing to anyone… including her. She got another chance as the fourth Bachelorette in 2008, said yes to Jesse Csincsak… and said goodbye less than a year later.