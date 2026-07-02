empire-state-building-climbers-identified-as-2024-netflix-documentary-subjects

Hours after the Empire State Building incident on June 1, the climbers were identified as subjects of a 2024 Netflix documentary.

Videos by Suggest

According to ABC 7 New York, Angela Nikola and Ivan Kuznetsov, who previously appeared in Netflix’s Skywalkers: A Love Story documentary, were arrested after climbing to the top of the Empire State Building’s spire. They were seen wearing all-black outfits with matching masks covering their faces.

While atop the spire, Nikola and Kuznetsov hung a banner featuring a quote made famous by Jimi Hendrix, “When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.”

As they were descending from the spire, Kuznetsov proposed to Nikola. The couple has been together since 2016.

Following their arrest, Nikola and Kuznetov were charged with burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and violations of local laws. Other charges the duo was also hit with are possession of burglar’s tools, criminal tampering, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.

Nikola and Kuznetsov were eventually released from the New York City Police Department precinct in Midtown.

Following the incident, the Empire State Building issued a statement. “There was at no time danger to tenants, visitors, and Empire State Building Observation Deck guests,” the statement reads. “It is to be emphasized that the Empire State Building Observation Deck, atop the World’s Most Famous Building in the center of New York City, does offer a practical way for the most memorable marriage proposals.”

Nikola Shared Pre-Scheduled Photos of Her and Kuznetsov’s Empire State Building Climb

Just after she and Kuznetsov scaled the Empire State Building, Nikola scheduled an Instagram post featuring photos of the climb.

Among the photos was one that featured her new engagement ring.

“@angela_nikolau and @beerkus are currently unavailable,” the post’s caption reads. “And we knew this in advance – so this post was pre-scheduled and is now publishing automatically.”

Instagram users took to the post’s comment section to share their thoughts about the couple’s climb.

“You guys are the very definition of living on a different frequency,” one user wrote. “To create your own reality with intention, courage, and vision. You weave new worlds into existence. And despite everything, through immortality comes the new reality, by humans as you there is still hope out there — waiting to be found, nurtured, and shared.”

Another user added, “The most epic engagement of all time, with a lovely message to the world!!!!”

Nkola and Kuznetsov have previously documented their climbs. In 2022, they scaled the rooftop of the Malaysian skyscraper Merdeka 118, the second-tallest building in the world. They have also climbed China’s incomplete Goldin Finance 117 skyscraper.