Major WWE Superstar Injured

One of WWE’s most prominent wrestlers is out of action “indefinitely” after suffering a legitimate injury.

Videos by Suggest

Dominik Mysterio, the son of pro wrestling icon Rey Mysterio, injured his shoulder on Dec. 20 while wrestling his father. This is a legitimate injury that was not staged as part of a storyline.

Dominik was teaming with El Grande Americano against Rey Mysterio and Rey Fenix at Arena Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, as part of an event put on by WWE-backed promotion AAA. Footage shows Dominik landing awkwardly while receiving a DDT (a move where a wrestler drive an opponent’s head and upper body to the ground) from his father.

Beginning in a family tag-team act, Dominik has become one of the TKO-owned promotion’s top villains after betraying his famed father and joining heel faction The Judgement Day. He’s become a key part of WWE’s televised broadcasts and live events, drawing huge boos while also participating in the storylines of on-screen girlfriend Liv Morgan.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter first reported that Dominik, who hold WWE’s prestigious Intercontinental Championship and AAA’s top-tier AAA Mega Championship, was actually hurt from the move. WWE then confirmed his status during Monday’s WWE Raw episode, saying he’d be out “indefinitely” due to the injury.

WON later reported that Dominik shouldn’t be out of action for too long. The hope is he’ll be on the bench for 3 to 4 weeks but will be cleared by Royal Rumble, which takes place on Jan. 31.

Dominik Mysterio (Credit: WWE)

Neither WWE nor AAA have addressed if they intend to vacate Mysterio’s titles because of his injury.

He has held the AAA Mega Championship for 110 days after defeating El Hijo del Vikingo on May 31. He’s in his second reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion. He first won the belt at WrestleMania 41 on April 20, but lost it to John Cena on the Nov. 10 episode of Raw. Dominik won the title back from Cena at Survivor Series, meaning his current reign is at 31 days.