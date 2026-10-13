Bomb Threat Leads to Popular Country Star to Cancel Concert

Country singer Ella Langley canceled her recent Oklahoma concert after a bomb threat. And she says she’d do it again if she had to.

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“Due to a serious security threat involving the safety of my fans, the venue staff, and my team, the incredibly difficult decision was made to cancel tonight’s show. This decision was made under the advisement of local authorities, the venue, and my security team,” Langley said in a since-deleted social media post, PEOPLE reported.

“I know how much time, travel, money, and planning goes into coming to a show, and I can’t tell you how sorry I am. This is not a decision that was made lightly. I was so looking forward to spending tonight with you, but your safety will always mean more to me than anything else. I refuse to put anyone in harm’s way.”

Ella Langley performs at the 2026 CMA Fest, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee, June 4, 2026. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)



The concert was scheduled for Friday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, News on 6 reported. According to Tulsa police, they conducted a sweep of the venue with K-9 officers and found nothing.

“We could not find anything that would make that a credible threat,” Captain Richard Meulenberg said. “So we advised the concert folks here, not the BOK, but we advised the group here that was going to perform that we could not find a credible threat. We never advised them they should not continue to have their event. They made the decision upon themselves to cancel the event.”

The “Choosin’ Texas” singer addressed the cancellation the following night in Lubbock, Texas, a video on social media shows.

“When it comes to keeping you safe and making sure that this show is a safe place for us to come and enjoy our music, then it will happen. But the second it feels like it will not, I’m not doing it,” Langley said.

“I would have made yesterday’s decision 10 billion times over,” she continued. “And I’d do it tomorrow, and I’d do it the next day — because, while I’m grateful to get to do what I do, it’s not the most important thing in this life.”

Langley revealed that she almost canceled the Saturday concert, too, but she “felt this calling and this tug in my chest.” She described the feeling, saying, “It’s OK, we’re safe, and we can do this show.”