What We Know About ‘Breaking Bad’ Star RJ Mitte’s Death

Actor RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr. on Breaking Bad, has died. He was 34.

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TMZ was first to report his death. Mitte was declared dead at 1:32 p.m. on Monday at his residence in Brownsville, Texas, Cameron County Justice of the Peace Judge Cyndi Hinojosa told USA Today.

After TMZ reported Mitte’s cause of death as suicide, his rep, Sean Reilly, confirmed the news to multiple outlets.

A police investigation into the actor’s death is ongoing, both outlets reported.

“It is with profound sadness we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” his reps said in their initial statement.

“RJ Mitte was best known for his role as Walter ‘Flynn’ White Jr. on AMC’s critically acclaimed, award-winning series Breaking Bad. Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion,” the statement continued. “Beyond entertaining friends and family around the world, he served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s.”

Several of Mitte’s Breaking Bad co-stars reacted to his death.

“I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died,” Bryan Cranston wrote on Instagram. “I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm.”

“All that promise and potential now is such a loss. It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life. Why? We were texting each other just a few weeks ago – figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future…I’ll miss you, son.”

Aaron Paul said, “I am at a loss. I am heartbroken over this news. RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed. And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that,” in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can’t believe it. Thinking of him and his family,” Dean Norris, who played Hank Schrader, wrote on X.