‘Mean Girls’ Star Splits From Actor Husband After 9 Years

Amanda Seyfried and actor Thomas Sadoski have separated after nine years of marriage.

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The couple made a joint statement to PEOPLE, explaining their split.

“We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit,” Seyfried, 40, and Sadoski, 50, said in the statement. They added that they would remain connected, saying, “We’ve got each other forever—and it’s GOOD.”

The couple did not detail when their separation began or provide a specific reason for ending their marriage.

Amanda Seyfried And Thomas Sadoski Were Together For Almost 10 Years

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski first met in 2015 while working on the Off-Broadway play The Way We Get By. They reunited later that year while filming the movie The Last Word, in which they played romantic partners.

Their professional relationship developed into a real-life romance, with PEOPLE confirming that Seyfried and Sadoski had begun dating in March 2016.

The pair married in 2017. Sadoski later described their wedding as an elopement, saying they traveled into the country with an officiant and married privately.

Seyfried and Sadoski welcomed their first child, daughter Nina, shortly after their wedding. They later had a son, Thomas Jr., in 2020. The family eventually lived together on a farm in upstate New York.

The actors also supported each other’s careers throughout their marriage. Seyfried thanked Sadoski during her 2022 Emmy acceptance speech after she won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her performance in The Dropout.

Sadoski accompanied Seyfried to the 2023 premiere of The Crowded Room, and the couple continued to discuss their family life publicly. In 2023, Seyfried described their parenting dynamic as “yin and yang.”

As recently as January 2026, Seyfried discussed Sadoski’s support for her career in an interview with Vogue. She said he sacrificed a great deal to support her as she took on several acting projects.

Seyfried also posted a photo of Sadoski to her Instagram Stories on September 15, the same day the couple’s separation became public.