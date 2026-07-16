Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner’s Longtime Bodyguard Dies in Crash: Mason Haynes Was 52

Mason Haynes, the longtime bodyguard of Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, has passed away following a car accident just days before his 53rd birthday.

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According to a GoFundMe established for Haynes’ family, the traffic accident occurred on July 4. He leaves behind his wife, Fay, his daughter, Brooke, and his son, Noah.

“Since his passing, hundreds of messages have poured in from people whose lives Mason changed,” the GoFundMe description reads. “Reading them, one thing becomes impossible to ignore.”

Haynes was further described as a man who made people feel welcome from the moment they met him, and as one who would “cross countries to help a friend.”

“[He was] a man who never let a loved one down and who saw the deep qualities in people that others often overlooked,” the GoFundMe further reads.

The late bodyguard was noted to be a protector, mentor, prankster, and a giant “in every sense of the word.”

“If Mason ever made you laugh, helped you through a difficult time, believed in you, protected you, inspired you, or simply made your life a little better, we’d be incredibly grateful if you could help his family now,” the fundraiser’s organizers wrote. “No donation is too small.”

The funds from the GoFundMe campaign will be used to provide Haynes a memorial and to help ease the immediate financial pressures his family will face.

Along With Kardashian and Jenner, Haynes Was Also a Bodyguard For Other Celebrities

TMZ reports that, along with Kardashian and Jenner, Haynes was also a bodyguard for various celebrities over the years.

He protected Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West, as well as Kevin Hart, Charlie Puth, and Nicki Minaj. He also worked for Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

Haynes was part of the security team that was with Kardashian during her 2016 Paris robbery. However, he didn’t publicly detail the incident.

Following the news of Haynes’ passing, his employer, Trojan Security UK, paid tribute to him on Instagram.

“We would like to pay homage to an absolute legend in the Close Protection game,” the post’s caption reads. “Big Mason. Gone too soon. Rest easy and fly high, Brother.”